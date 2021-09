SET dips in Friday morning trade

The volume of total transactions was THB10.37 billion with an index high of 1,635.04 and a low of 1,630.97 in opening trade.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were KCE, PTT, HANA, KBANK, BANPU, SCGP, SIRI, DELTA, PTTGC and TU.

The SET Index closed at 1,631.70 on Thursday, up 3.66 points or 0.22 per cent. Transactions totalled THB79.59 billion with an index high of 1,636.01 and a low of 1,628.57.