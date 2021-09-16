Thai stocks defy Asian gloom after govt announces October reopening

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to rise to between 1,635 and 1,640 points before falling back.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price in response to a decline in US oil storage and the Thai government revealing its timeline for reopening the country next month.

“However, we predict that investors will sell shares to curb risks from the FTSE’s move to cut its weighting of Thai stocks by about US$44 million [Bt1.4 billion],” Krungsri Securities said.