Thai stocks defy Asian gloom after govt announces October reopening

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to rise to between 1,635 and 1,640 points before falling back.
It said the index gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price in response to a decline in US oil storage and the Thai government revealing its timeline for reopening the country next month.
“However, we predict that investors will sell shares to curb risks from the FTSE’s move to cut its weighting of Thai stocks by about US$44 million [Bt1.4 billion],” Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTT, DELTA, SCGP, GPSC, BANPU, CPALL, PTTEP, PTTGC, KCE and KBANK.
Other Asian indices were on the fall:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,323.34, down 188.37 points or 0.62 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,607.09, down 49.13 points or 1.34 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,258.13, down 278.18 points or 1.91 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,667.85, down 365.36 points or 1.46 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,130.09, down 23.31 points or 0.74 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,278.70, down 75.30 points or 0.43 per cent.
Published : September 16, 2021
