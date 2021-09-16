Gold price drops after mass international sales

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price THB28,000, while gold ornaments cost THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments cost THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.

The spot gold price on Thursday morning was moving around US$1,796 (THB59,147) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday dropped by $12.30, slipping from the $1,800 level to $1,794.80 per ounce due to pressure as investors scrambled to profit after the gold price rose sharply.

A US stock market rise was another factor that saw gold sales increase.