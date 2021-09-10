Investment experts offer advice on dealing with rising inflation

Phiphat Phisanuwongrak, chief investment officer at Land and Houses Fund Management, advised investors who can tolerate moderate to high risk to diversify their shareholding into two portfolios.

He suggested the main portfolio (80 per cent) should comprise 5 per cent in cash, 35 per cent in Thai shares (focusing on telecom, electronic and logistics, plus retail and tourism benefitting from the country’s reopening), 35 per cent in foreign shares (focusing on Europe, the US and Vietnam) and 5 per cent in commodities.

Meanwhile, a trading portfolio (20 per cent) should focus on funds that invest in stocks related to semiconductors and cybersecurity as their price had risen in line with increasing demand. Investors are also advised to invest in Chinese stocks to take advantage of a recent price drop.