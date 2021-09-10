Monday, September 13, 2021

business

SET expected to gain from likely end to state of emergency

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 5.31 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 1,623.81 on Friday morning, witnessing a high of 1,635.12 and a low of 1,623.02 in opening trade.

77

View

The SET Index closed at 1,629.12 on Thursday, down 11.33 points or 0.69 per cent. Transactions totalled THB91.09 billion with an index high of 1,646.07 and a low of 1,626.95.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,620 and 1,640 points amid uncertainty over whether the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve would taper their quantitative easing programmes to curb rising inflation.

However, it said the index would rebound from news that the government may suspend the emergency decree on Friday, as well as mass buy-ups of shares that gained specific positive sentiment.

It recommended buying the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, ASIAN, EPG, NER, SUN and APURE, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ COM7, SYNEX, SPVI and CPW, which benefit from Apple's move to launch iPhone 13 in the middle of September.

▪︎ AOT, KBANK, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AAV, BA, MINT, AMATA and WHA, which would benefit from the country's reopening.

Related stories:

Published : September 10, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

Published : September 13, 2021

Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

Published : September 13, 2021

SET expected to gain from improvement in Covid situation

Published : September 13, 2021

Baht expected to move sideways as market awaits key US data

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.