SET expected to gain from likely end to state of emergency

The SET Index closed at 1,629.12 on Thursday, down 11.33 points or 0.69 per cent. Transactions totalled THB91.09 billion with an index high of 1,646.07 and a low of 1,626.95.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,620 and 1,640 points amid uncertainty over whether the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve would taper their quantitative easing programmes to curb rising inflation.

However, it said the index would rebound from news that the government may suspend the emergency decree on Friday, as well as mass buy-ups of shares that gained specific positive sentiment.