SET Index expected to rise, then fall today

Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to rise to between 1,635 and 1,640 points before falling.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price in response to a decline in US oil storage and the Thai government’s move to reveal its timeline for reopening the country.

“However, we predict that investors would sell their shares to curb risks from the FTSE’s move to reduce weight in Thai stocks by approximately US$44 million [Bt1.4 billion],” Krungsri Securities said.