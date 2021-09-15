Wednesday, September 15, 2021

business

SET Index rises on poor day for Asian stocks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,628.04 on Wednesday, up 4.20 points or 0.26 per cent. Transactions totalled THB73.18 billion with an index high of 1,630.05 and a low of 1,620.84.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to move between 1,615 and 1,620 points, in line with falls in neighbouring stock markets.

It said the SET Index gained positive sentiment from a slight rise in the US Consumer Price Index, which helped allay investors’ concern over the Federal Reserve’s move to taper its quantitative easing programme.

“However, uncertainty over the hike in US corporate tax from 21 per cent to 26.5 per cent will affect investment,” it added.

“Hence, we advise investors to buy shares when prices are cheap, focusing on stocks that have gained positive sentiment.”

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTT, DELTA, INTUCH, AOT, CPALL, KBANK, SCC, ADVANC, SCGP and PTTGC.

Relate stories:

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,511.71, down 158.39 points or 0.52 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,656.22, down 6.38 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,536.31, down 89.77 points or 0.61 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,033.21, down 469.02 points or 1.84 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,153.40, up 4.57 points or 0.15 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,354.00, down 80.90 points or 0.46 per cent.

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

EIC revises down Thailand’s economic forecast due to prolonged third wave, weak stimulus measures

Published : September 15, 2021

Narrowing the Digital Divide in ASEAN: Infrastructure, Skills and Opportunities

Published : September 15, 2021

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Deploys Oracle Exadata [email protected] to Deliver More Efficient Public Services to Residents

Published : September 15, 2021

SET rises a tad in opening trade

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

Published : September 15, 2021

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Published : September 15, 2021

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Published : September 15, 2021

Netizens Have A Lot To Say About

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.