SET Index rises on poor day for Asian stocks

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to move between 1,615 and 1,620 points, in line with falls in neighbouring stock markets.

It said the SET Index gained positive sentiment from a slight rise in the US Consumer Price Index, which helped allay investors’ concern over the Federal Reserve’s move to taper its quantitative easing programme.

“However, uncertainty over the hike in US corporate tax from 21 per cent to 26.5 per cent will affect investment,” it added.

“Hence, we advise investors to buy shares when prices are cheap, focusing on stocks that have gained positive sentiment.”