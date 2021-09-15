SET Index rises on poor day for Asian stocks

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to move between 1,615 and 1,620 points, in line with falls in neighbouring stock markets.
It said the SET Index gained positive sentiment from a slight rise in the US Consumer Price Index, which helped allay investors’ concern over the Federal Reserve’s move to taper its quantitative easing programme.
“However, uncertainty over the hike in US corporate tax from 21 per cent to 26.5 per cent will affect investment,” it added.
“Hence, we advise investors to buy shares when prices are cheap, focusing on stocks that have gained positive sentiment.”
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTT, DELTA, INTUCH, AOT, CPALL, KBANK, SCC, ADVANC, SCGP and PTTGC.
Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,511.71, down 158.39 points or 0.52 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,656.22, down 6.38 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,536.31, down 89.77 points or 0.61 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,033.21, down 469.02 points or 1.84 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,153.40, up 4.57 points or 0.15 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,354.00, down 80.90 points or 0.46 per cent.
Published : September 15, 2021
