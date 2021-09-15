Wednesday, September 15, 2021

business

SET rises a tad in opening trade

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 3.00 points or 0.18 per cent to 1,626.84 on Wednesday morning, witnessing a high of 1,628.72 and a low of 1,623.84 in opening trade.

Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would move between 1,615 and 1,620 points in line with the fall in neighbouring stock markets.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from a slight rise in the US Consumer Price Index, which helped allay investor concern over the Federal Reserve’s move to taper its quantitative easing programme.

“However, uncertainty over the US corporate income tax hike from 21 per cent to 26.5 per cent would affect investment,” Krungsri Securities pointed out.

“Hence, we advise investors to buy shares when prices are cheap, focusing on stocks that have gained positive sentiment.”

It recommended purchasing of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC and SPRC, which benefit from the rising oil price.

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, Asian, EPG, NER, Sun and APure, which benefit from a weakening baht.

▪︎ PSL, TTA and RCL, which would benefit from a rise in the freight rate.

The SET Index closed at 1,623.84 on Tuesday, down 9.92 points or 0.61 per cent. Transactions totalled THB84.17 billion with an index high of 1,640.40 and a low of 1,621.96.

Related stories:

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

SET Index rises on poor day for Asian stocks

Published : September 15, 2021

EIC revises down Thailand’s economic forecast due to prolonged third wave, weak stimulus measures

Published : September 15, 2021

Narrowing the Digital Divide in ASEAN: Infrastructure, Skills and Opportunities

Published : September 15, 2021

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Deploys Oracle Exadata [email protected] to Deliver More Efficient Public Services to Residents

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

Published : September 15, 2021

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Published : September 15, 2021

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Published : September 15, 2021

Netizens Have A Lot To Say About

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.