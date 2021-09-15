SET rises a tad in opening trade

Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would move between 1,615 and 1,620 points in line with the fall in neighbouring stock markets.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from a slight rise in the US Consumer Price Index, which helped allay investor concern over the Federal Reserve’s move to taper its quantitative easing programme.

“However, uncertainty over the US corporate income tax hike from 21 per cent to 26.5 per cent would affect investment,” Krungsri Securities pointed out.

“Hence, we advise investors to buy shares when prices are cheap, focusing on stocks that have gained positive sentiment.”