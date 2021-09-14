SET Index falls 0.61% as foreign inflows waver

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,670.10, up 222.73 points or 0.73 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,662.60, down 52.77 points or 1.42 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,626.08, down 79.74 points or 0.54 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,502.23, down 311.58 points or 1.21 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,148.83, up 20.97 points or 0.67 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,434.90, down 11.41 points or 0.065 per cent.