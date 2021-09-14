SET Index falls 0.61% as foreign inflows waver

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,625 and 1,645 points amid positive sentiment from neighbouring stock markets and the oil price, plus a decline in domestic Covid-19 infections.
However, it predicted the index would face downward pressure from volatile foreign fund flows amid hints the US Federal Reserve will taper quantitative easing sooner than expected.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were DELTA, PTT, INTUCH, KBANK, AOT, PTTEP, ADVANC, CPALL, EE and PTTGC.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,670.10, up 222.73 points or 0.73 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,662.60, down 52.77 points or 1.42 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,626.08, down 79.74 points or 0.54 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,502.23, down 311.58 points or 1.21 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,148.83, up 20.97 points or 0.67 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,434.90, down 11.41 points or 0.065 per cent.
