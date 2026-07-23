Thailand, Huawei Launch AI Ecosystem Drive to Build ASEAN Hub

Government and Huawei leaders used the opening of Bangkok's AI summit to unveil a national ecosystem initiative and pledge tens of thousands of new AI-trained workers.

Thailand's government and Huawei set out a shared roadmap for the country's artificial intelligence ambitions on Thursday as the Huawei Thailand Digital & AI Summit 2026 opened in Bangkok under the theme "Advancing ALL Intelligence Thailand" — with the two sides using the occasion to launch a new national AI ecosystem initiative alongside fresh economic and talent figures.

Over the two-day event's opening session, Thailand's Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaichanok Chidchob, addressed delegates in a recorded video message, while Austin Zheng, deputy managing director of Huawei Thailand, and Patchara Anuntasilpa, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), spoke in person on how the country intends to translate that vision into practice.

A minister's vision from afar

Chaichanok could not attend in person — by the time the video played, he was in Chengdu for the World AI Conference and the APEC digital and AI ministerial meeting — but his message laid out what he called three pillars underpinning Thailand's AI journey: infrastructure, trust and people.

He stressed that the future of AI "cannot be created by any single organisation alone" but requires collective effort across government, industry, academia and innovators.

On infrastructure, he said Thailand's operational data centre capacity had reached roughly 350 megawatts by the end of 2025, with long-term planned capacity of 2.8 gigawatts, backed by nearly 40 strategic data centre and cloud projects approved by the Board of Investment.