Gold rises in opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments cost THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.



At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments cost THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.