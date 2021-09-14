Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Gold rises in opening trade

The price of gold rose by THB50 in morning trade on Tuesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments cost THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.


At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments cost THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.

Published : September 14, 2021


