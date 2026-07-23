Dubai downturn drives 10% fall in CENTEL’s Q2 room revenue

Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited, or CENTEL, reported a 10% year-on-year fall in revenue per available room across its company-owned hotels in the second quarter of 2026, as a sharp downturn in Dubai outweighed growth in Thailand and the Maldives.

Average revenue per available room, or RevPAR, stood at 3,328 baht during the quarter. Excluding the Dubai property, the group’s overall RevPAR would have increased by 1%.

Gun Srisompong, CENTEL’s chief financial officer, disclosed the company’s key hotel statistics on July 22.







Thailand’s average occupancy rate rose to 70% from 66% in the same period last year, led by stronger results from the group’s Bangkok hotels. The Maldives also recorded a steep increase as existing properties grew and two newer resorts continued to ramp up operations.

Bangkok leads Thailand’s improvement

CENTEL’s Bangkok hotels recorded RevPAR of 3,110 baht, up 6% year on year.

The increase was supported by occupancy rising to 76% from 72%, while the average room rate edged higher to 4,105 baht.

Hotels outside Bangkok generated RevPAR of 2,795 baht, a 2% increase, despite their average room rate falling 4% to 4,163 baht.

The results were affected partly by the temporary partial closure of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin for renovations and the complete closure of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi.

Room rates were also reduced at the group’s Phuket properties following a change in the customer mix linked to the Middle East situation.