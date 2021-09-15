U.S. consumer price growth cools, smallest gain in seven months

The consumer price index increased 0.3% from July, the smallest advance in seven months, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. Compared with a year ago, the CPI rose 5.3%.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core inflation climbed 0.1% from the prior month, the smallest gain since February and a reflection of declines in the prices of used cars, airfares and auto insurance.

Economists in a Bloomberg survey called for a 0.4% increase in the overall CPI from the prior month and a 5.3% gain from a year earlier, based on the median estimates. Ten-year yields were down to 1.28% and the dollar fell, while U.S. stocks were mostly lower.

Faced with mounting cost pressures as a result of materials shortages, transportation bottlenecks and hiring difficulties, businesses have been boosting prices for consumer goods and services.

While price spikes associated with the economy's reopening are beginning to abate, tenuous supply chains could linger well into 2022 and keep inflation elevated. Economists at Citigroup Inc. said after the report that they "continue to see signals both in the details of the inflation report and in other data that broader inflationary pressure will prove more persistent than expected."