Stocks gain the most in nearly 3 weeks; oil jumps

Energy shares helped push the S&P 500 up 0.9% and into positive territory for only the second time in eight trading sessions. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose for the first time in more than a week. Treasuries fell after rallying Tuesday on a lower-than-forecast inflation report, while the dollar weakened against most major peers.

After surging 20% to record highs through the first eight months of the year, the S&P 500 began September on a losing note as concern increased that a pullback in stimulus and the delta variant of the covid 19 virus risked derailing the recovery from the pandemic. The S&P hasn't closed higher by 1% or more since July 23.

"It is time to reload on equities starting with the North American market," Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment, wrote in a note to clients.