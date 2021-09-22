SET Index up despite rising outflow risk.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,605 and 1,625 points as investors delayed trading to see whether the US Federal Open Market Committee would taper its quantitative easing programme.
Meanwhile, China Evergrande’s rising default risk, a US corporate tax hike and the weakening baht could trigger fund outflows from the SET, it warned.
“Hence, we advise investors to buy stocks that have gained specific positive sentiment,” Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SCB, TRUE, ADVANC, KBANK, EE, DELTA, PTT, KCE, BBL and KTC.
Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,639.40, down 200.31 points or 0.67 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,628.49, up 14.52 points or 0.40 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,277.08, down 82.28 points or 0.57 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,925.82, down 350.97 points or 2.03 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was closed for the day following the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.
South Korea's KOSPI was closed for Korean Thanksgiving Day.
Published : September 22, 2021
