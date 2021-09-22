SET Index up despite rising outflow risk.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,605 and 1,625 points as investors delayed trading to see whether the US Federal Open Market Committee would taper its quantitative easing programme.

Meanwhile, China Evergrande’s rising default risk, a US corporate tax hike and the weakening baht could trigger fund outflows from the SET, it warned.

“Hence, we advise investors to buy stocks that have gained specific positive sentiment,” Krungsri Securities said.