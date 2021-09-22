Index all set to seesaw today

Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,605 and 1,625 points as investors were expected to delay trading as they watch and see whether the US Federal Open Market Committee will go ahead and taper its vital quantitative easing programme.

In addition, it said uncertainty over a default by China’s Evergrande, besides a US corporate tax hike and a weakening baht could trigger fund outflows, all of which would have an impact on the index.

“Hence, we advise investors to buy stocks which have gained specific positive sentiment,” Krungsri Securities said.