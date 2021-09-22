Markets wrap: Stocks fall after dip buying enthusiasm wanes

The S&P 500 had whipsawed investors through the session after opening broadly higher, which had initially suggested some improvement in sentiment after concerns about fallout from China Evergrande Group's debt woes roiled global markets Monday. The industrial, communication services and utilities sectored weighed on the benchmark index. Disney slumped the most since May after the company forecast slower subscriber growth.

"Investors remain on the edge of their seats as they await tomorrow's update from the Fed as well as details around if and how the Chinese government will respond to the Evergrande crisis," said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed about 1%, rebounding from the biggest slump in two months.

Aside from worries over Evergrande's ability to make good on $300 billion of liabilities, investors are also positioning for the two-day Fed meeting that started Tuesday, where policy makers are expected to start laying the groundwork for paring stimulus. Treasury yields were mostly flat and the dollar was little changed.

"We have the virus that's kicked in again as a concern," said John A. Carey, a money manager at Pioneer Investment Management Inc. "And then there's the situation in Washington with the still uncertain outlook for various tax and spending plans, and so it's hard for people to know which way to go."