Trump drops off Forbes 400 list for first time in 25 years

The business magazine estimates his net worth fell by about $600 million during the coronavirus pandemic as big-city properties - the core of his assets - lost value, leaving him with a $2.5 billion fortune. The 400th entry on Forbes;s list, the Arkansas-based investment banker Warren Stephens, logged a net worth of $2.9 billion by comparison.

Losing a spot on Forbes' widely followed ranking marks a turn for Trump, whose wealth made him famous long before he entered politics.

Trump's stewardship of the real estate business he inherited from has father brought him world renown as a dealmaker, setting him up for a hit television show and later paving the way for his presidency. But his exact net worth has often been the subject of speculation and controversy, in part because he refused to release his tax returns when he entered office.

Trump has previously said rankings like the Forbes 400 fail to accurately estimate his holdings. In a 2015 appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Trump claimed he was worth more than $10 billion, or more than twice what Forbes had estimated. "They have no idea what I own, and it's irrelevant," he said at the time, referring to Forbes.

To his point, it can be hard to calculate net worth for individuals' whose holdings are tied up in private companies, as is the case with the Trump Organization.