SET expected to climb on rising oil price, country reopening

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and IVL, which benefit from rising oil price.

▪︎ Banpu and Lanna, which benefit from rising coal price.

▪︎ AOT, KBank, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, MINT, Amata, WHA and Major, which benefit from the country reopening.

The SET Index closed at 1,624.24 on Tuesday, up 9.76 points or 0.60 per cent. Transactions totalled 88.96 billion baht with an index high of 1,626.44 and a low of 1,611.42.