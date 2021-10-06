SET expected to climb on rising oil price, country reopening

Krungsri Securities expected the day's index would rise to between 1,630 and 1,635 points on rising oil and coal prices in response to China's power crisis.
It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from hopes over the country reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases continued to decline, plus ongoing development of Molnupiravir anti-coronavirus pill.
However, the index would be under pressure in the short term due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and IVL, which benefit from rising oil price.
▪︎ Banpu and Lanna, which benefit from rising coal price.
▪︎ AOT, KBank, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, MINT, Amata, WHA and Major, which benefit from the country reopening.
The SET Index closed at 1,624.24 on Tuesday, up 9.76 points or 0.60 per cent. Transactions totalled 88.96 billion baht with an index high of 1,626.44 and a low of 1,611.42.
Published : October 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
