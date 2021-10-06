Gold price reaches highest point in 1 month

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB28,100, while gold ornaments were THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was hovering around US$1,758 (THB59,561) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $6.7 to $1,760.9 per ounce. This was the first day of decline in four business days due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar and the rise in the US government bond yields

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$70 to $16,340 (THB71,091) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.