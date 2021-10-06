Thu, October 14, 2021

business

Gold price reaches highest point in 1 month

The price of gold rose by THB100 in morning trade on Wednesday.

A 9.29am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,200, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB28,100, while gold ornaments were THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was hovering around US$1,758 (THB59,561) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $6.7 to $1,760.9 per ounce. This was the first day of decline in four business days due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar and the rise in the US government bond yields

Related news:


The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$70 to $16,340 (THB71,091) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.