W Hotels Collaborates With LUXE City Guides to Uncover The Hottest Hangouts, Must Eats and Must Do Lists Across Asia Pacific

Detox And Retox In Osaka

W Osaka blends Japan’s cultural heritage with bold contemporary designs in an atmosphere of playful chic and seamless luxury, immersing guests in extraordinary social and culinary experiences. A day in Osaka can begin with an onsen hot spring experience in the morning, followed by a visit to a local indie art gallery and people-watching at Orange Street, lined with boutiques and cafés. Night owls can sample chicken sashimi at Osaka's only Michelin-starred yakitori joint, or party the night away at the city's clubs and nightspots which are open till 5:00 AM.

On The Go In Melbourne

Holding the back-lane entrance keys to what's new/next in the city CBD and taking its design cues from the streets of Australia's cultural capital, W Melbourne is a playground where the early risers to the late-night revellers can mingle. In Melbourne, guests are encouraged to take a bicycle trek into the Australian outback, cycling along the Yarra River before refueling at an Edwardian-era boathouse showcasing contemporary Australian cuisine. Guests can make a quick stop for a refreshing dip in the pool back at W Melbourne before setting off again to sample the city's fantastic bars, eateries and nightlife in the evening.

“LUXE City Guides are a trusted source for ultra-researched travel and lifestyle information curated by expert teams of locals," said Simon Westcott, CEO and Owner of LUXE City Guides. "The super-charged energy of W Hotels celebrates its guests’ endless appetites to discover what’s new/next in design, music, fashion and wellness. With the theme of UNLEASH YOUR CURIOSITY, the W Hotels LUXE City Guide sets the scene for next-level travel knowledge, providing valuable destination-insider info through the vibrant lens of W."

Throughout October, pop-up events celebrating the launch of the W Hotels LUXE City Guide will take place in W Hotels across Singapore, Suzhou and Xi’an. The pop-ups will showcase the nine destinations in the guide and feature scrumptious bites and sips that are virtual passports to the fun, charm and magic of each city.

The W Hotels LUXE City Guide is available in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese. For more information, guests can connect with the W Insider at any W hotel for a copy of the guide, or access the destination content available at https://www.whotels-asiapacific.com/luxecityguides.