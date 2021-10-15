Trade commission logs about 100 complaints of unfair practices since 2017

“Two complaints were filed in 2017, 11 in 2018, 20 in 2019 and 30 in 2020,” said OTCC spokesman Santichai Satthawanphaet. “This year we have received 34 complaints so far, most of which came from retail, franchise and e-commerce businesses.”

So far, the largest number of complaints or 66 were related to unfair practices, 13 about the abuse of dominant position, six related to cartels and bid-rigging and the rest to other violations.

Santichai said OTCC has, so far, issued guidelines for four types of businesses to comply with, namely retailers and wholesalers, franchise businesses, fruit buying businesses and food delivery outfits.

“We will issue another set of guidelines on the credit terms for small and medium enterprises on December 16,” he said. “Operators of these businesses must follow the guidelines or face punishment under the Trade Competition Act.”

Call (02) 199 5444 or visit www.otcc.or.th to lodge complaints about unfair trade practices.