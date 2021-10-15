Sat, October 16, 2021

Trade commission logs about 100 complaints of unfair practices since 2017

The Office of Trade Competition Commission (OTCC) recently reported that it has received 97 complaints about unfair trade practices since the Trade Commission Act was implemented in 2017.

The law was enacted on October 5, 2017, to prevent and penalise those behind unfair trade practices, those abusing dominant positions, working under cartels, rigging bids, signing unreasonable agreements with foreign firms and unfair mergers and acquisitions. Violators may face a maximum fine of up to 10 per cent of the revenue earned in the year the offence was committed.

“Two complaints were filed in 2017, 11 in 2018, 20 in 2019 and 30 in 2020,” said OTCC spokesman Santichai Satthawanphaet. “This year we have received 34 complaints so far, most of which came from retail, franchise and e-commerce businesses.”

So far, the largest number of complaints or 66 were related to unfair practices, 13 about the abuse of dominant position, six related to cartels and bid-rigging and the rest to other violations.

Santichai said OTCC has, so far, issued guidelines for four types of businesses to comply with, namely retailers and wholesalers, franchise businesses, fruit buying businesses and food delivery outfits.

“We will issue another set of guidelines on the credit terms for small and medium enterprises on December 16,” he said. “Operators of these businesses must follow the guidelines or face punishment under the Trade Competition Act.”

Call (02) 199 5444 or visit www.otcc.or.th to lodge complaints about unfair trade practices.

