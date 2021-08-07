Saturday, August 07, 2021

Government closely monitoring retail pricing of antigen test kits

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit on Friday tasked the Department of Internal Trade to monitor the price of Covid-19 antigen test kits (ATKs) to prevent unfair pricing, as the kits are currently in high demand due to the outbreak.

“Currently seven brands of ATKs have been approved for sale in Thailand only at drug stores under supervision of a pharmacist. They are a controlled product and must have a certificate from the Food and Drug Administration,” Jurin said.

“ATKs that are sold via other channels, such as at markets or online stores, are considered illegal.”

Jurin added that the Department of Internal Trade is monitoring the pricing of ATKs closely and warned that pharmacies who raise the price without reason will be violating the Section 29 of Price of Goods and Service Acts, punishable with up to seven years' imprisonment, or THB140,000 fine, or both.

The commerce minister added that he had been informed the National Health Security Office had agreed to import 8.5 million ATKs and would be giving them out for free, which should help satisfy people’s demand amid the rising infections.

To report unfair pricing of ATKs or any Covid-19 related products, contact Department of Internal Trade at hotline 1569.

Published : August 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
