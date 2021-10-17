Thammasat forum ponders idea of letting foreigners own land in Thailand

Dr Sathit said that he agreed with the idea of letting foreigners own land in Thailand but added that this may bring the prices up drastically and make owning land impossible for future generations.

However, Issara pointed out that many foreigners already own land in Thailand illegally through Thai nominees.

He also pointed out that many big economies like Germany, UK and Switzerland are letting foreigners buy land and cashing in on tax and foreign investment.

Currently, foreigners can buy condominium units in Thailand under the condition that 51 per cent of the total units in the development are held by Thais. Though foreigners can own horizontal properties, they can only take the land on a maximum of a 99-year lease. This law has been applied by many companies in the Eastern Economic Corridor.