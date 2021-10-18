ROJNA and Herb Treasure in a joint venture for Hemp business with an initial investment of 250 million baht, and expected annual revenue of 1 billion Baht

According to Romchalee Chanprasit, CEO of Herb Treasure, the company also plan to assist the contract farming including SME and farmers by developing commercial hemp strains to create the opportunity for the farmers, who are the backbone of the country, to have sustainable revenue. Earlier, Herb Treasure had signed MOU with Tobacco Authority of Thailand to coordinate and help the farmers under their network. This will in turn create even more opportunities in the value chain.

This is a significant cooperative venture, according to Panuphol Rattanakanjanapatra, Chairman of Advisory Board of Tobacco Authority of Thailand. He believes that this corporation will create a benefit for their business as well as for the farmers. More than 1,000 tobacco farmers have shown their interest to participate in this initiative project.