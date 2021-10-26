Strengthening Business Partnership Between Malaysia and Thailand Through Virtual Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) To Thailand

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Malaysia’s National Trade Promotion Agency is spearheading a Virtual Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) to Thailand from 26 to 28 October 2021. The objective of the programme is to provide a networking platform as well as to build a business partnership between Malaysian and Thai business community.

The Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) is initiated by MATRADE in order to link Malaysian companies with foreign partners as well as encourage them to explore trade opportunities aboard.

A total of ten (10) Malaysian companies under MATRADE from sectors such as food & beverage, healthcare, skincare and IT business solutions will be participating in the mission which aims to boost exports of Malaysian products and services in Thailand.

During the mission, MATRADE through its Bangkok office will be coordinating virtual business meetings with leading importers and buyers.Complementing this, programmes that have been arranged for the Malaysian companies include briefing on export opportunities in Thailand by MATRADE Trade Commissioner in Bangkok and relevant authorities. Among programmes planned during the mission includes, virtual business meetings, briefing on Doing Business in Thailand and Rules & Regulations as well as How to register product in Thailand.