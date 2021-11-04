3 ‘unicorn’ startups emerged in 2021

Bitkub: A crypto unicorn

SCBX, the ‘Mothership’ company of SCB Group recently announced that it will take over 51 per cent of ordinary shares of Bitkub Online Ltd., a leader in digital asset exchange well known for cryptocurrency trading. The shares worth 17.85 billion baht will be held by SCB Securities (SCBS) who will work with Bitkub to build a digital asset ecosystem, whereas the deal has made Bitkub Thailand’s third unicorn startup with estimated value of over 35 billion baht.

There are still two more months before the year ends. Keep a close eye on Thailand’s startups and do not be surprised if the fourth or fifth unicorns will emerge before 2022 arrives.

