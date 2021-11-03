Fri, November 19, 2021

business

SCBX spends Bt17.8 billion for majority shares of Bitkub Online

SCBX, the ‘Mothership’ company of SCB Group, to take over 51 per cent of ordinary shares of Bitkub Online Ltd., a leader in digital asset exchange, from Bitkub’s parent company Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Ltd. The value of shares to be obtained by SCBX is estimated at 17.85 billion baht.

The shares will be held by SCBX’s affiliate, SCB Securities (SCBS), who will work with Bitkub as business partner to build a digital asset ecosystem that has digital asset exchange as one of the infrastructures at national level.

“The transaction of shares will comply with the regulations of related agencies, such as the Bank of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Arthid Nanthawithaya, CEO of SCBX Plc. “We expected the transaction will be complete within the first quarter of 2022.”

Arthid further added that the investment in Bitkub Online will enable SCBX to create new value that can expand in long term within the new world of digital asset exchange. “This investment aligns with SCBX’s strategy to become a regional financial technology group that fulfils customers’ needs and ready for the new forms of competition in the next 3-5 years,” he added.
 

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder and Group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, said that the partnership also aims to develop new digital asset businesses to strengthen the country’s digital economy in the future. “From now on Bitkub is no longer just a startup, but we are becoming a key contributor to Thailand’s Finance 3.0 infrastructure,” he said. “SCBS will hold 51 per cent of Bitkub Online, a company with total value of 35 billion baht and is one of Thailand’s ‘Unicorn’ startups.”

Related Stories

SCB Group to set up SCBX as "Mothership" to increase flexibility and competitiveness as it aims to become a regional financial technology group

Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era

Virtual seminar sheds light on changing regional landscape of start-ups in post-Covid era

Related News

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.