SCBX spends Bt17.8 billion for majority shares of Bitkub Online

The shares will be held by SCBX’s affiliate, SCB Securities (SCBS), who will work with Bitkub as business partner to build a digital asset ecosystem that has digital asset exchange as one of the infrastructures at national level.

“The transaction of shares will comply with the regulations of related agencies, such as the Bank of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Arthid Nanthawithaya, CEO of SCBX Plc. “We expected the transaction will be complete within the first quarter of 2022.”

Arthid further added that the investment in Bitkub Online will enable SCBX to create new value that can expand in long term within the new world of digital asset exchange. “This investment aligns with SCBX’s strategy to become a regional financial technology group that fulfils customers’ needs and ready for the new forms of competition in the next 3-5 years,” he added.

