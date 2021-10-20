Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub, will join the seminar on the startup direction in the future by prominent entrepreneurs in Thailand to share his experiences.

See you at our informative & exciting "Virtual Forum: Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era" on October 29, 2021, from 2PM to 4PM

Register: www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022

Call (02) 338 3000 # 1