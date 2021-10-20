Thu, October 21, 2021

perspective

Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era

The startup direction in the future by prominent entrepreneurs in Thailand to share his experiences.

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub, will join the seminar on the startup direction in the future by prominent entrepreneurs in Thailand to share his experiences.

See you at our informative & exciting "Virtual Forum: Thailand Startup in the Post-Covid Era" on October 29, 2021, from 2PM to 4PM

Register: www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022

Call (02) 338 3000 # 1

Related News

Published : October 20, 2021

Related News

Startup : Business model that changes the world

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Thailand Startup in Post Covid Era 2022

Published : Oct 19, 2021

For Women and Girls in Afghanistan, is ‘Geography Destiny’?

Published : Oct 19, 2021

KBTG unveils KASIKORN X and its mission to innovate in the world of DeFi and beyond

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Latest News

Malaysia facing labour shortage

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Mekong River overfished, under pressure, MRC says

Published : Oct 21, 2021

China tests world’s most powerful solid-fuel rocket engine

Published : Oct 21, 2021

NK confirms test of submarine-launched ballistic missile

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.