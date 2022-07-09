Shinzo Abe – ‘prince’ of Japanese politics who rewrote history

Abe, 67, served two terms as LDP prime minister and became Japan's longest-serving leader, before stepping down in 2020.

During his first term, from September 2006 to September 2007, Abe rewrote the history books by becoming Japan’s youngest prime minister at the age of 52. His rise signified a change of era in Japanese politics as power shifted hands to the new generation.

He made history again in his second term, from December 2012 to September 2020, becoming Japan’s longest-serving prime minister with almost 8 years in office. Abe eventually stepped down citing ill health from chronic ulcerative colitis.

He was considered one of Japan’s most prominent prime ministers on the international stage, especially for his signature “Abenomics” policy of bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal measures and strong growth strategy.

Abe strengthened Japan’s economy by promoting private investment and also tackled deflation by injecting huge amounts of money directly into the economy by buying back government bonds. This resulted in the government holding 70 per cent of the country’s GDP during his term, compared with around 25 per cent of GDP held by the US and European Union members.

However, Abenomics was not universally popular. Many economists said it was a set of compromises forged among LDP factions, while the government’s holding of bonds only made the Yen weaker, which resulted in imports being more expensive, with knock-on effects on household consumption and small and medium-size businesses.