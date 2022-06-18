Electrifying progress? Thailand on track to becoming EV hub of ASEAN

Thailand was the first country in ASEAN to deploy an ecosystem to support the EV industry, Narit boasted.

“We will continue to issue more policies to support both demand and supply in EVs as well as training our own skilled workforce," he added.

Meanwhile, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat)’s Warit Rattanachuen explained that as Thailand’s main power provider, Egat is working on a power network to support EV charging stations across the country.

The agency has also partnered with major automakers to provide charging tools for EV drivers to use at home. Moreover, the agency is also behind pilot charging stations in government offices such as the Finance Ministry.

Massive untapped potential

The special talk section of the forum saw five big firms present their business strategies in the EV market.

Roland Folger, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Thailand, said that all Mercedes-Benz vehicles will be fully electric from 2025 onwards.

Folger noted that only Tesla and Mercedes-Benz have pledged to fulfil the Paris Agreement on carbon neutrality, with Mercedes targeting 2039 – ahead of Thailand’s goal of 2050.

Folger added that the EQS will be the first locally produced Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in Thailand, with domestic production launching at the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the first overseas-made EQS units have been delivered to Thai customers.

Pongsak Lertrudeewattanavong, vice president of MG Sales Thailand, said the company was focusing on the entire EV ecosystem, not just vehicles.

The MG ZS and MG EP are already on sale in Thailand, but the company plans to add other EV models that are now available in China.

The Bangkok International Motor Show in April saw EV bookings top 6,000. However, delivery of some models might be delayed due to the Covid-19 situation in China, said Pongsak.

MG has also launched the “One Station Every 150km” project to install more charging stations and boost confidence and demand for EVs.

The company has already installed around 140 stations in Thailand but does not expect to reach its initial goal of 500 as more providers have joined the market.

Meanwhile, PTT told forum participants that the energy giant aims to become a major EV ecosystem player.

PTT has invested in EV sectors including batteries, vehicles, mobility as a service, chargers, swapping stations, and service and maintenance, explained Noppadol Pinsupa, PTT’s chief New Business and Infrastructure. The aim was to strengthen the ecosystem that will support Thailand’s bid to become an international EV hub.

Amorn Sapthaweekul, Deputy CEO of Energy Absolute (EA), said the company was focused on domestic manufacture of EV buses for commercial or public use.

He explained that EV buses made in Thailand did not face the 40 per cent tax on imported EV buses and trucks.

He also boasted that EA has the fastest charging platform, able to charge any battery to 80 per cent within 15 minutes. To power its EV business, the company aims to increase capacity at its battery manufacturing plants to 4 gigawatts per hour by next year and 50GWh eventually.

Amorn said EA is also targeting production of 8,000 buses per year. It delivered 120 buses last year and set a target of up to 1,500 buses this year. He expects almost all buses in Bangkok to be EVs by the end of 2023.

Narong Sritalayon, managing director of Great Wall Motor (Thailand), said the company has been around for about a year and wants to expand its market presence. It is also happy to support Thailand’s development as the EV manufacturing hub of Asean, he added.

GWM will start assembling batteries in Thailand by the fourth quarter of 2023 and producing EVs in 2024.

The company will open 55 charging stations in 2022 in three formats – partner charging stations, G-charge supercharging stations, and destination charging stations.

He added that nine more GWM electric models will launch in the next three years, adding to the three models on sale from 2021.

Among those is the ORA Good Cat, 4,296 units of which were booked on launch day with 1,748 units already delivered.

“EV Forum 2022: Move Forward to New Opportunity” was co-sponsored by The Nation-Thailand.