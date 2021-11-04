Government confident economy will recover quickly in 2022

It is expected that the value of exports in 2021 will grow 16.3 per cent year-on-year. The agricultural production index in September grew by 4.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Fiscal Policy Office predicted that in 2022 the economy would expand at an accelerated rate of 4.0 per cent, with 7 million foreign tourists expected to enter the kingdom, while product exports are expected to grow at 3.8 per cent, which would be a key factor in the recovery of the business sector, employment and domestic consumption.