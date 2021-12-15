Traders fret about inflation in countdown to fed

The S&P 500 dropped for a second day, with financial companies posting the only gain among 11 major industries. Treasury two-year yields topped 0.65%, while the U.S. dollar rose. Oil and gold retreated.

--"Anytime there's a risk of easy money being taken away, that will result in some of these very expensive areas of the market to pull back," said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.

--"The pressure on the Fed to pick up the pace of tightening is only mounting. With higher prices permeating the marketplace, we could see a snowball effect when it comes to inflation challenges as more suppliers justify higher prices and more consumers begin to close their wallets," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial.

--"The inflation trajectory remains worrisome. While we believe that price pressures will abate next year, the Fed is doing the prudent thing by tapering faster, so that it is well-positioned to hike rates if needed," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.