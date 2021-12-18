Thailand’s ‘smart cities’ dream will first focus on environment and smart power

A prosperous future

Chaiwut said the environment and energy play a key part in development, especially since cities are expanding exponentially.

He pointed out that the Asean population is expected to rise by 84 million people by 2030. As of 2020, the region’s population was estimated at 661.5 million.

"Expanding cities offer opportunities in economic growth, employment, a better quality of life, trade, investment and business,” he said.

“However, they also pose challenges such as pollution, crimes, traffic jams and dangers to life and property.”

He explained that Thailand is working to develop smart cities based on citizens’ demands, terrain and culture. The focus is on:

Environment: Ensuring all operations are eco-friendly.

Economy: Helping residents use technology to generate revenue.

Mobility: Making infrastructure convenient and safe.

Governance: Making governance fair and transparent, and also encouraging people’s participation.

Living: Giving residents easy access to medical services and keeping the crime rate low.

People: Improving people’s skills to improve their opportunities.

Energy: Using energy efficiently and sustainably.

“Up to 50 areas in 29 provinces have been earmarked and 15 have been approved by the smart cities committee,” he said. “Up to 36 areas in 23 provinces are getting ready to propose development plans.”

To promote the development of smart cities, the government has launched measures to encourage businesses to develop digital infrastructure and improve the skills of their workforce.

"Smart city development will also focus on sustainability, so residents have a clean environment, clean energy and good quality of life. Hence, public cooperation is very important,” he added.