Tri Petch Group announces new Tri Petch Isuzu Sales president

The launch of the all-new Isuzu D-Max…Infinite Potential pickup managed to generate an overwhelming response from customers, at a time when the Thai automotive market was on a downturn due to the economic slowdown. This has firmly entrenched Isuzu’s position at No. 1 in the pickup segment.

Landmark sales of 4 million units of all Isuzu models in Thailand were also announced at the same event.

The Tri Petch Group is pursuing its key goals of:

Enhancing the potential of Tri Petch Group to be among the best global companies, has been a driver of world-class automotive businesses in Thailand for over 65 years as well as other countries in Asia. The group’s goal is to deliver the best products and services to our customers by continuously expanding new businesses, such as “Omakase Car” and “Truck2Hand, online used-car platforms in Thailand, to meet the needs of entrepreneurs and individual customers in this "new normal” era.

Focusing on information management and digital marketing to create the most efficiency for customers, dealers and Tri Petch Group, demonstrating evidence of visionary management, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Isuzu launched online marketing long before the pandemic crisis struck, which allowed it to remain engaged when offline marketing activities were restricted. As a result, Isuzu has continuously grown against the shrinking trend of the automotive market.

Mr. Toshiaki Maekawa completed his term in Thailand and has returned to Japan to take his new post at Mitsubishi Corporation.