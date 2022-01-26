Tri Petch Group announces new Tri Petch Isuzu Sales president

Takashi Hata takes charge as new President of Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd
Mr. Takashi Hata will take over as the new President of Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd, replacing Mr. Toshiaki Maekawa, from February 2, 2022, Tri Petch Group has announced.
Tri Petch Group is the distributor of Isuzu vehicles in Thailand and Isuzu light commercial vehicles in Laos and Cambodia, including after-sales services and spare parts.
Mr. Takashi Hata has a wealth of experience in the automotive business, both in Thailand and other countries.
Mr. Maekawa served as the President of Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd from March 2016 to January 2022. During the past six years, his outstanding performance led to several great business milestones for the Isuzu group and the Tri Petch Group, including celebrating the 60th golden jubilee year of the Isuzu business in Thailand and Japan, with the launch of all models of Isuzu vehicles. They included:
— New! Isuzu D-Max 1.9 and 3.0 Ddi Blue Power
— New Isuzu MU-X, the luxurious multi-purpose vehicle
— Isuzu King of Trucks
The launch of the all-new Isuzu D-Max…Infinite Potential pickup managed to generate an overwhelming response from customers, at a time when the Thai automotive market was on a downturn due to the economic slowdown. This has firmly entrenched Isuzu’s position at No. 1 in the pickup segment.
Landmark sales of 4 million units of all Isuzu models in Thailand were also announced at the same event.
The Tri Petch Group is pursuing its key goals of:
Enhancing the potential of Tri Petch Group to be among the best global companies, has been a driver of world-class automotive businesses in Thailand for over 65 years as well as other countries in Asia. The group’s goal is to deliver the best products and services to our customers by continuously expanding new businesses, such as “Omakase Car” and “Truck2Hand, online used-car platforms in Thailand, to meet the needs of entrepreneurs and individual customers in this "new normal” era.
Focusing on information management and digital marketing to create the most efficiency for customers, dealers and Tri Petch Group, demonstrating evidence of visionary management, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Isuzu launched online marketing long before the pandemic crisis struck, which allowed it to remain engaged when offline marketing activities were restricted. As a result, Isuzu has continuously grown against the shrinking trend of the automotive market.
Mr. Toshiaki Maekawa completed his term in Thailand and has returned to Japan to take his new post at Mitsubishi Corporation.
Mr. Takashi Hata started working at Mitsubishi Corporation, the parent company of Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd, in April 1991 after graduating from the Faculty of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Major, Waseda University, Tokyo. He performed a range of duties in his professional career as follows:
April 1991: Joined Mitsubishi Corporation (Motor Vehicle Dept. 4 — Isuzu Team)
March 1997: Corporate Planning Group, Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd (Bangkok, Thailand)
March 2004: Mitsubishi Corporation (Isuzu Business Division)
February 2009: Managing Director and CEO, Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
May 2012: Vice President, Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd (Bangkok, Thailand)
February 2015: Unit Manager, Strategic Planning Unit, Machinery CEO Office, Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2017: Group Corporate Strategy & Planning Officer, Machinery Group CEO Office, Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2019: General Manager, Mobility Service Business Development Office, Isuzu Division, Mitsubishi Corporation
August 2020: President, Tri Petch Isuzu Leasing Co Ltd (Bangkok, Thailand)
December 2021: Executive Vice President, Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd (Bangkok, Thailand)
January 2022: President, Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co Ltd (Bangkok, Thailand)
His work in Thailand, with three assignments, combined with the wealth of his experiences in Japan and at the international level have been enormously beneficial to Mr. Takashi Hata.
