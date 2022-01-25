Heart treatment gets a new lease of life at Banphaeo General Hospital

The Heart, Breast and Vascular Centre has been initiated at Banphaeo General Hospital to make daily heart operation possible at any time without having to wait for too long.

“We have to thank all of those who support the Supachai-Busadee Chearavanont Foundation through their donations as well as for the campaign to invite the public to donate for the centre at Banphaeo General Hospital,” Pornthep said. “Since the opening of the centre two months ago, we have operated on 57 heart disease patients and expanded the cardiac care unit, increasing the number of beds from 11 to 18.

Also, there are plans to add another operational room for better treatment efficiency.”

Busadee praised “the great mission of all members of the medical team to help patients live better lives, particularly heart disease patients which is ranked as one of the top fatality reasons in Thailand among those who wait for heart operations”.