Heart treatment gets a new lease of life at Banphaeo General Hospital

They also thanked the foundation for its campaign to raise funds from the public.
This has helped the medical team and specialists to be fully equipped in order to create new lives for patients waiting for heart treatment, said Pornthep.
Pornthep said that “many patients are waiting for a heart operation, but due to the Covid-19 situation many of them are having to wait for over six months, resulting in higher risk of fatality among heart disease patients”.
The Heart, Breast and Vascular Centre has been initiated at Banphaeo General Hospital to make daily heart operation possible at any time without having to wait for too long.
“We have to thank all of those who support the Supachai-Busadee Chearavanont Foundation through their donations as well as for the campaign to invite the public to donate for the centre at Banphaeo General Hospital,” Pornthep said. “Since the opening of the centre two months ago, we have operated on 57 heart disease patients and expanded the cardiac care unit, increasing the number of beds from 11 to 18.
Also, there are plans to add another operational room for better treatment efficiency.”
Busadee praised “the great mission of all members of the medical team to help patients live better lives, particularly heart disease patients which is ranked as one of the top fatality reasons in Thailand among those who wait for heart operations”.
“Supachai-Busadee Chearavanont Foundation is honoured to join the ‘For Continued Heartbeat’ project to create a donation platform and publication via all channels under the Charoen Pokphand group. We have received a strong response from all well-wishers who donated via TrueMoney Wallet and Siam Commercial Bank account, towards building the Heart, Breast and Vascular Centre and purchasing medical equipment.
“I would like to thank the medical team, nurses and all personnel at Banphaeo General Hospital for helping patients have continuous heartbeats and new lives. The foundation strives to continue the mission for the hospital to move forward, which is in line with the resolution to help society achieve a sustainable life quality. I would like to thank all donors who are helping all hearts to continue beating, as we believe everyone is the heart of someone,” Busadee said.
Those who wish to support the “For Continued Heartbeat” project and expand the Heart, Breast and Vascular Centre at Banphaeo General Hospital (Public Organisation) can donate via
• Krungthai Bank account number 745-0-57961-8
• TrueMoney Wallet click: https://tmn.app.link/BGHDONATE
For more information https://donate.bphosp.or.th
Published : January 25, 2022
