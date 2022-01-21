CP Foods to phase out coal by end of 2022

The company said eliminating coal will also help CP Foods achieve its target of net-zero carbon emissions to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). CP said its 10-year target is to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions per unit of production by 25 per cent in 2025.



Biomass, biogas and solar energy currently accounts for 26 per cent of its total energy consumption, reducing CO2 emissions by 575,000 tons, according to the press release.

It said solar rooftops have been installed at 23 plants and office buildings, while CP Foods has also set up four solar farms and two solar floating sites.



Another 60 solar rooftops, solar farms and floating solar sites are scheduled for 2023, generating a total of 43 megawatts, equivalent to 62 million units of electricity per year.

This green-energy project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26,000 tons per year, equivalent to planting 2.8 million trees annually, said CP foods.

The company also recently initiated its Working Group on Climate Change Management Water and Waste to drive sustainability.