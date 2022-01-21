CP Foods to phase out coal by end of 2022

Thailand’s largest food business has announced it will stop using coal for its operations in the country this year, and transition towards greener and sustainable energy.
Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CP Foods) said the shift from coal to renewables will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.
The “CPF Coal Free 2022” initiative will switch from coal to sources such as biomass energy from waste including wood chips, sawdust and corncobs, said a CP Foods press release.
All 12 of the company's livestock feed mills have stopped using coal, while two aqua-feed mills and a duck-fowl feather processing plant will phase out coal by the fourth quarter, it added.
The company said eliminating coal will also help CP Foods achieve its target of net-zero carbon emissions to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). CP said its 10-year target is to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions per unit of production by 25 per cent in 2025.
Biomass, biogas and solar energy currently accounts for 26 per cent of its total energy consumption, reducing CO2 emissions by 575,000 tons, according to the press release.
It said solar rooftops have been installed at 23 plants and office buildings, while CP Foods has also set up four solar farms and two solar floating sites.
Another 60 solar rooftops, solar farms and floating solar sites are scheduled for 2023, generating a total of 43 megawatts, equivalent to 62 million units of electricity per year.
This green-energy project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26,000 tons per year, equivalent to planting 2.8 million trees annually, said CP foods.
The company also recently initiated its Working Group on Climate Change Management Water and Waste to drive sustainability.
Published : January 21, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022
Published : Jan 25, 2022