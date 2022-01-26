Bitkub partners Samui Vipat to offer world-class artwork via NFT

Bitkub Blockchain Technology, the developer of Bitkub Chain network and Bitkub Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform, has joined hands with Samui Vipat to organise an art exhibition by Viktoria Vorotina, a world-class artist, at Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Resort.

In addition, Bitkub has also applied NFT technology to allow interested people to purchase valuable artworks via the Bitkub NFT platform.

NFT is one of the digital assets in blockchain similar to Bitcoin, but it has an irreplaceable uniqueness. Hence, NFTs can be used in various ways, such as substitution for artworks in the NFT market to allow interested people to buy its ownership. This method is one of the channels to generate revenue in the digital world, which is popular among artists worldwide.

NFT is currently accepted by people worldwide, especially amid Metaverse trends, which can be seen from projects related to NFTs and Metaverse. For instance, the market value of Decentraland, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox projects has increased exponentially by over 400 billion baht.

Metaverse is not only improving social networks with virtual reality technology, but it also enables users to apply blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFT to create new works and sell them to interested people without middlemen. Therefore, the owner of artworks can reduce costs and cut unnecessary processes and they would create new jobs and businesses beyond our imagination on the Metaverse.