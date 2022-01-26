Bitkub partners Samui Vipat to offer world-class artwork via NFT

Bitkub Blockchain Technology, the developer of Bitkub Chain network and Bitkub Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform, has joined hands with Samui Vipat to organise an art exhibition by Viktoria Vorotina, a world-class artist, at Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Resort.
In addition, Bitkub has also applied NFT technology to allow interested people to purchase valuable artworks via the Bitkub NFT platform.
NFT is one of the digital assets in blockchain similar to Bitcoin, but it has an irreplaceable uniqueness. Hence, NFTs can be used in various ways, such as substitution for artworks in the NFT market to allow interested people to buy its ownership. This method is one of the channels to generate revenue in the digital world, which is popular among artists worldwide.
NFT is currently accepted by people worldwide, especially amid Metaverse trends, which can be seen from projects related to NFTs and Metaverse. For instance, the market value of Decentraland, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox projects has increased exponentially by over 400 billion baht.
Metaverse is not only improving social networks with virtual reality technology, but it also enables users to apply blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFT to create new works and sell them to interested people without middlemen. Therefore, the owner of artworks can reduce costs and cut unnecessary processes and they would create new jobs and businesses beyond our imagination on the Metaverse.
Confident of blockchain, NFT and Metaverse playing an important role in the global economy soon, Bitkub has accelerated setting up the necessary infrastructure to enable Thais to compete in the international market effectively, as well as create awareness on technologies.
Samui Vipat's Chief Business Officer, Ithichai Poolvaraluck, who is also the owner of Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Resort, said he was very glad that Bitkub, a leading digital asset business operator, had joined hands with his company in organising the exhibition.
He said the resort has a unique design, which represents island residents' way of life under the concept "Vacation Gallery".
"To emphasize the resort's vision of "Discover Timeless Connections at Hyatt Regency Samui", this resort will not only offer accommodation but also provide new experiences to visitors.
"As the world is changing rapidly, the company intends to connect the real world and digital world via artworks suitable for people of every generation," Ithichai said.
Ithichai added that the company will provide new experiences to visitors every three months, involving foods, beverages, activities and Metaverse in the future.
Meanwhile Bitkub’s Chief Executive Officer, Passakorn Pannok, said the company was pleased that Samui Vipat has become the company's partner to apply NFT as part of the world-class exhibition in a bid to enable interested people to buy valuable artworks via the Bitkub NFT platform.
He said the company has witnessed a change in trading as more and more business operators are accepting digital assets for trading.
"The cooperation with Samui Vipat is an important step to encourage consumers to have more opportunities in product and service exchange and boost their confidence in digital assets," he said.
Passakorn said Bitkub is a digital currency exchange operator which has the potential to access overall consumers with reliability and steady growth.
"In the previous year, the digital assets business was one of the businesses of the future that grew rapidly and would be an important resource for businesses in the long term," he said.
We will continue developing our system to be more effective to facilitate users," he added.
Those interested can visit and purchase ownership of Viktoria's artworks in the form of NFT via the Bitkub Chain platform.
Published : January 26, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022