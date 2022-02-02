Mass share sell-off, Fed rate signal likely to pressure SET Index

“However, the index would be under pressure due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s signal that it would raise the interest rate to tackle inflation, and a mass share sell-off in response to signs of overbought stocks,” Krungsri Securities said.

It advised investors to follow the Opec+ meeting on Wednesday as the bloc was expected to raise oil production by 400,000 barrels per day.

It recommended the purchase of the following company’s shares as an investment strategy:

• BBL, KBank, KTB and BLA, which will benefit from news of a US interest rate hike.

• PTTEP, Top, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which would gain from the rising price of oil and the gross refining margin.

• AOT, Mint, Centel, ERW and AAV, which would benefit from the relaunch of the Test & Go scheme and the fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) travel subsidy.