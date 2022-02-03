Baht unlikely to strengthen much: market strategist

Poon put the fluctuation down to current market sentiments. He said that if the market is in a risk-on state, then interest in the dollar would fall and the baht would strengthen.

However, there are some risk factors, such as the Russia-Ukraine situation. This might put the market in a risk-off state, which would cause the dollar to advance.

Poon advised investors to wait for the results of key meetings by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, which might come out with new respective monetary policy directions.

“If they go in for tighter monetary policies or are worried about inflation, the euro and pound might strengthen and cause the dollar to weaken,” he pointed out.