Baht to fluctuate in anticipation of US employment data, predicts strategist

He added that the baht is likely to swing sideways owing to the weakening of the dollar near the support level and the strengthening of the baht.

He added that the baht will fluctuate heavily before the US employment data is revealed.

In addition, he said, other risk factors such as the Russia-Ukraine situation may put the market at a risk-off state, which will cause the dollar to advance.

The support level for the Thai currency will stand at 33.10 – a level importers are waiting for so they can purchase dollars. Meanwhile, the baht’s resistance level will be from 33.40 – a level eyed by exporters so they can offload their dollars, he added.

