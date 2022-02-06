Cryptocurrencies heading for another crash, warns ex-BOT director

Last month, the price of cryptocurrencies plunged more than 40 per cent as investors fled to less volatile assets.

An eye-watering $1.35 trillion (44.5 trillion baht) has been wiped off the value of digital coins since November last year, according to CoinMarketCap.

"A cryptocurrency bubble will emerge at the end of March when liquidity in the financial market drops due to moves by central banks to taper quantitative easing and raise interest rates," Anusorn said.

He warned investors who hold risky assets to pay extra careful attention in the second quarter this year.