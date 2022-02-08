Thai automakers target 1.8m vehicles this year, 1m for export

December saw exports rise to a nine-month high of 101,307 vehicles, up 2.5 per cent from November and 48 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

The FDI said the vehicle exports to Australia and Oceania rose by 102 per cent, to Europe by 65 per cent and to Central and South America by 122 per cent.

It forecast the situation will continue to improve in 2022, with Thailand producing 1 million vehicles for the overseas market and 800,000 for domestic sale.