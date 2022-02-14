Consumer protection group calls for delay in approval of DTAC-True merger

Signed by TCC telecom subcommittee chairwoman Supinya Klangnarong, the letter called on the outgoing NBTC not to make any decision on the merger and instead defer to the new watchdog, whose seven commissioners are awaiting royal appointments.

True and DTAC announced their merger plan to pursue a new tech business and provide venture capital for startups. Their merger plan has been approved by their respective executive boards but since the two are major telecom operators, their merger has yet to be endorsed by the NBTC.

The letter said if the two telecom firms were to go ahead with the merger, the new telecom firm would control up to 52 per cent of market share and would be able to influence the market, leading to unfair practices.

The letter also voiced concern that the merger would reduce choices for consumers, and would lead to wider gaps in digital access as the new firm might unfairly raise prices of mobile phone services and Internet access services.

The letter reminded the NBTC it had once pledged to prevent monopoly or any action that would lead to unfair market practices. The letter said it would be appropriate for the current NBTC to leave the decision to the new board so that there could be transparency and public interest can be taken into account.