Hotel operators seek delay in implementation of full land tax rate

The Finance Ministry has announced that it would levy tax on land and buildings used for commercial purposes at the following rates:

➤ Property with value of Bt50 million and lower: 0.3 per cent or Bt3,000 per million

➤ Property with value more than Bt50 million but not more than Bt200 million: 0.4 per cent or Bt4,000 per million

➤ Property with value more than Bt1 billion but not more than Bt5 billion: 0.6 per cent or Bt6,000 per million

➤ Property with value more than Bt5 billion: 0.7 per cent or Bt7,000 per million.