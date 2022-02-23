Experts warn of repercussions for Thailand’s economy from prolonged Russia-Ukraine tensions

He said the tensions had caused short-term volatility in financial and capital markets, and it would affect Thailand's economy if the situation prolonged, including impacting inflation, exports and tourism.

He warned that inflation would be the biggest threat to Thailand's economy because Russia is the world's largest oil and natural gas exporter.

"If Europe imposes sanctions on Russia and turns to other alternative energies, oil price would soar to US$120 [Bt3,900] per barrel," he said, "This will cause inflation to rise sharply in Thailand and other countries."

He expects the situation to persist until the second quarter of this year.

Amornthep said that even though Thailand's exports to Russia were worth less than $1 billion, the country's exports would be hit if Europe suffers an economic slowdown as a result of the tensions.

"Meanwhile, the number of Russian and European tourists visiting Thailand would drop due to the impact of the tensions," he added.