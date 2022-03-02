THAI details business reforms in bid to fly out of the red

The airline had earlier established a committee to spearhead the reduction of its debt to an appropriate level in an attempt to fly the group out of the red.
Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Tuesday that the Cabinet had received the report, which revealed 10 important adjustments:
Ratchada said Thai Airways is finding a new source of income in the form of credit amounting to 25 billion baht from financial institutions to support the company’s business recovery in 2022. A contract for the purpose is expected to be signed this month.
Published : March 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
