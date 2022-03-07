Thailand to lead Apec task force on restoring travel between members

Meanwhile, Department of International Economics Affairs director-general Cherdchai Chaivaivid said the group has discussed various aspects of this issue, such as vaccine certificate, safe and sustainable tourism, and extension of the Apec Business Travel Card project, to strengthen travel between Apec economic areas for the long term.

He said Thailand has proposed to create an Apec Information Portal for Safe Passage Across the Region to exchange and update information on travel measures in 21 economic areas and enable checking of travel-related documents.

He added that these proposals were expected to be completed within this year.

"These proposals aim to speed up the reopening of border trade for the benefit of citizens and businesses in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.