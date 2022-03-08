Thai exports under RCEP jump by over 200 per cent in second month

From January 1, when the RCEP agreement took effect, until February 28, Thai exporters had sought certificate of the country of origin for RCEP exports valued at a total of Bt1.165 billion.

Pitak said exporters sought the certificate for RCEP exports worth Bt277.84 million in January, but the amount rose to Bt887.67 million in February.

The biggest value of Thai exports for which the certificate was sought under RCEP was to Japan, totalling Bt540.36 million.

Most of the exported goods were canned fish, followed by canned vegetables and textiles.