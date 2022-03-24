Mon, April 04, 2022

business

Baht could test resistance level of 33.75 to the dollar: market strategist

The baht opened at 33.66 to the US dollar on Thursday, weakening from Wednesday’s close of 33.60.

Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool expects the Thai currency to move between 33.55 and 33.75 during the day.

Poon said the baht was likely to swing in a wide range and could test the resistance level of 33.75 to the dollar.

With the market closing to risks and the energy price increasing, investors are worried Thailand’s current account might fall deeper into deficit than expected.

Poon suggested close monitoring of foreign investor moves to see if they were going to buy short-term bonds or offload the bonds after returning to purchase Thai stocks.

In the short term, Poon predicted, the baht’s resistance level would be 33.75, a level which could see exporters offloading the dollar. The key support level would be 33.20, which would spur importers to purchase the greenback, he said.

Poon said the market was closed to risks again after unsuccessful peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The market was worried western countries might slap Russia with added sanctions, especially those to do with energy, which would lead to further energy price increases, Poon added.

Related News

Published : March 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sliding baht set for rollercoaster ride as Fed signals tightening

Published : Apr 04, 2022

DTGO named one of World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th consecutive year

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand, Vietnam tighten ties to achieve $25bn in trade value

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart still leading race to become Bangkok governor: poll

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thai novelists get justice for copyright theft in Cambodia

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Somkiat follows history-making Moto2 win with 2nd in Argentina

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Sliding baht set for rollercoaster ride as Fed signals tightening

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.